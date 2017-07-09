Abacha injected Yar’Adua with virus that killed him — Obasanjo – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Abacha injected Yar'Adua with virus that killed him — Obasanjo

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Abacha injected Yar'Adua with virus that killed him — Obasanjo
A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, revealed on Saturday that the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha wanted him, the late Shehu Musa Yar'Adua and the June 12 hero, the late Moshood Abiola, dead while in prison. He stated this at a dinner …
