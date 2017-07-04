Abacha’s Chief Press Secretary, David Attah is dead

A former Chief Press Secretary to the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, David Attah, is dead. Attah, who also served as spokesperson to former military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar died early Tuesday. His son, Emmanuel Attah, confirmed the news. He died at a private hospital in Jos, Plateau State, where he was been […]

Abacha’s Chief Press Secretary, David Attah is dead

