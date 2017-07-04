Pages Navigation Menu

Abacha’s Chief Press Secretary, David Attah is dead

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

A former Chief Press Secretary to the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, David Attah, is dead. Attah, who also served as spokesperson to former military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar died early Tuesday. His son, Emmanuel Attah, confirmed the news. He died at a private hospital in Jos, Plateau State, where he was been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

