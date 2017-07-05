Abacha’s media aide, David Attah dies at 71

FAMOUS journalist, Chief David Attah, who was former Chief Press Secretary to late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, and Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, is dead. He died in a Jos hospital after a protracted illness at the age of 71. The late Attah, according to his younger brother, Elvis Attah who is the current Permanent […]

