Absence of prosecutor delays film maker,Seun Egbede trial in court

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The trial of a Nigerian film maker, Olajide Kazeem, better known as Seun Egbede, for alleged serial frauds involving N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550 was stalled on Wednesday due to the absence of the prosecuting counsel for the police, Mr. Innocent Anyigor. The trial judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, of the Federal High Court in Lagos, …

Hello. Add your message here.