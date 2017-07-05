Abubakar Malami never said Osinbajo is on his own – Presidency

Presidency Wednesday night said that the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, never said that ‘Osinbajo is on his own’

Reports have that the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting said that Mr. Osinbajo’s stance was a personal decision never discussed at FEC saying: “The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one-way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned.

“So, I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the FEC,” Malami said.

The Presidency in a short message said: ‘The Attorney-General’s point is that decisions on Presidential nominations are matters for the Presidency & not the Fed Executive Council’

The post Abubakar Malami never said Osinbajo is on his own – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

