Abuja High Court Halts Recall Process Against Senator Dino Melaye

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has halted the recall process for Senator Dino Melaye.   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had received signatures from Kogi State for Dino Melaye’s recall and revealed that it is only a law court that can stop the process.   However, the Senator who represents Kogi West,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

