Abuja High Court Halts Recall Process Against Senator Dino Melaye

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has halted the recall process for Senator Dino Melaye. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had received signatures from Kogi State for Dino Melaye’s recall and revealed that it is only a law court that can stop the process. However, the Senator who represents Kogi West,…

The post Abuja High Court Halts Recall Process Against Senator Dino Melaye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

