Abuja International Trade Fair: Over 20 countries indicate interest to participate

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), says over 20 countries have indicated interest to attend its 12th International Trade Fair, scheduled for Sept. 21 to Oct. 7.

Mr Chijioke Ekechukwu, the Director-General of ACCI, who spoke in an interview with the Newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, also said that many of the intending participants had paid for their stands.

“Many foreign manufacturers and distributors will be at the fair.

“Also, our local manufacturers will be coming from all parts of the country for the fair.

“Again many states have shown interest to come to the trade fair to showcase their agricultural products and locally manufactured goods.

“I tell you, this fair promises to be the best ever hosted in Abuja.

“So this year, we are expecting that we are going to have a better, bigger trade fair exhibition,’’ the director-general said.

Ekechukwu listed China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Ecuador, Egypt and some European countries among others, expected at the fair.

He assured participants that the association had made adequate security arrangements for the fair.

According to him, the Army, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, are to provide security.

The post Abuja International Trade Fair: Over 20 countries indicate interest to participate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

