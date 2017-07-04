AC Milan Confirm Signing Of Hakan Calhanoglu From Bayer Leverkusen

AC Milan have announced the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu served a four-month FIFA ban earlier this year for breach of contract – agreed personal terms with Milan last week and arrived on Sunday to complete his medical after the clubs negotiated a fee.

The 23-year-old made 15 Bundesliga appearances and a further six in the Champions League last season before the ban, scoring a total of seven goals and providing seven assists.

Reports said the initial transfer fee would be around €20m, rising to €24m with add-ons, and Calhanoglu said he welcomed the second chance after a trying period.

“I want to thank you for making this transfer happen and trusting in me. I want to give a lot back,” he told Milan TV. “The last four months have been hard for me, but I am very happy to be here in Milan. I want to give my best performance for the fans, the club and the team. Thank you for everything, for giving me the chance to play at San Siro. I want to give my best.

“I am free and want to give everything I have. AC Milan is a very good club, the most important club for me because they have so much history and I hope we can do it again.

“When you see the museum and all these big players like Kaka, [Gennaro] Gattuso, [Cesare and Paolo] Maldini, Ronaldinho and David Beckham, that is a very big job for me [to live up to them] and I am happy.”

Milan have had a busy summer in the transfer market, having already brought in Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio and Fabio Borini following the sale of the club to Chinese investors in April.

