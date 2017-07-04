Accra Psychiatric Hospital may soon shut down – Akwasi Osei – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Accra Psychiatric Hospital may soon shut down – Akwasi Osei
Citifmonline
The Accra Psychiatric Hospital may soon shut down due to lack of funds, Chief Executive Mental Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei has cautioned. The limited inflow of income from stakeholders, according Dr. Osei, is hindering the …
Accra Psychiatric Hospital to shut down as it drowns in debts
