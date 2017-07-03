Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo leaves for Addis Ababa to attend AU meeting

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo this morning left Nigeria for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union. His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known in a statement. Akande said after representing Nigeria at the summit, the acting president would later today return …

The post Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo leaves for Addis Ababa to attend AU meeting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

