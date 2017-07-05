Actress Ireti Doyle further sparked marriage break-up rumors

Amidst reports that her marriage to actor Patrick Doyle has hit the rocks, Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle was spotted on the red carpet at the EbonyLife at 4 celebration without her wedding ring. The event also saw the launch of Fifty, a new TV series which is an offshoot of the movie of the same title she starred in. Premium Times observed that The …

The post Actress Ireti Doyle further sparked marriage break-up rumors appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

