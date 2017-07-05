Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Ireti Doyle further sparked marriage break-up rumors

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Amidst reports that her marriage to actor Patrick Doyle has hit the rocks, Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle was spotted on the red carpet at the EbonyLife at 4 celebration without her wedding ring. The event also saw the launch of Fifty, a new TV series which is an offshoot of the movie of the same title she starred in. Premium Times observed that The …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.