Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Remi Oshodi pens an emotional note to her late daughter, Ayo﻿

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yoruba actress, Remi Oshodi, took to instagram to share an emotional letter to her late daughter, Ayo, who passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017, after a sickle cell crisis at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). Read the touching letter below; Dearest AYOMIKUN, As a mother and child, it is natural we share …

The post Actress Remi Oshodi pens an emotional note to her late daughter, Ayo﻿ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.