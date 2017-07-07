Acute Leukaemia: Ikeme to begin chemotherapy treatment

Super Eagles’ England-based goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is to begin chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia, according to media reports in London on Thursday. The 31-year-old player of Championship side Wolves was said to have returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks were also said to have confirmed the diagnosis. Ikeme has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for the club.

