Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adamawa Gov. declares state of emergency in health sector

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Monday declared a state of emergency to rejig the state’s healthcare delivery. Bindow said this at the flag-off of the renovation of General Hospital Numan as part of the implementation of the policy in the health sector.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.