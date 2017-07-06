Addax confirms payment of N11.5bn to settle bribery charges – The Nation Newspaper
Addax confirms payment of N11.5bn to settle bribery charges
The Nation Newspaper
The Addax Petroleum Ltd., on Thursday said it had reached an agreement to pay a 31 million Swiss francs (about N11.5 billion) fine in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr Douglas Chene-Bougeries, the Public Relations Officer, Geneva, Switzerland Branch of the …
Addax Petroleum to pay $32m for 'bribing' Nigerian officials
