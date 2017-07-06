Pages Navigation Menu

Addax to pay $32m to settle Swiss bribery charges – The Punch

Addax to pay $32m to settle Swiss bribery charges
Addax Petroleum had agreed to pay 31 million Swiss francs ($32m) to settle charges of suspected bribery of foreign officials, the Geneva prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Prosecutors for the Swiss canton of Geneva investigated the company, whose …
Addax Petroleum to Pay $32m in Geneva to Settle Nigerian Bribery ChargesTHISDAY Newspapers

