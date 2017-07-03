Adebayor flaunts £18,000 Can-Am Spyder trike

Players from clubs throughout the Premier League returned from their summer holidays on Monday to begin grueling pre-season schedules ahead of the new season.

But for one former star of English football,Emmanuel Adebayor. the time to have fun off the pitch is not over quite yet.

And Adebayor, who currently plays for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, is making the most of it by enjoying a ride on a futuristic £18,000 Can-Am Spyder trike.

‘Team Adebayor’ posted a photo on their Instragram page of the 33-year-old on the white three-wheeled vehicle with the caption: ‘Have a good start to the week everybody.’

The striker seems to like his quirky methods of transport. He boasts an impressive car collection and has previously uploaded photos of him riding a SpyRider two-wheeled transporter. On Monday he was sat on a 2016 Spyder RT, which starts from $23,449 (£18,109) and boasts 115 horsepower and torque of 130Nm.

Adebayor has been spending time in his native Togo over the summer as he continues to support aid and development in the African country through his SEA Foundation. On Sunday the 33-year-old posted a photo of a recent meeting with the country’s president Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.’

‘This summer is all about giving,’ the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram as he donated 12million CFA Franc (£16,067) to help fund a renovation project of a school in the neighborhood in which he grew up.

‘I want to make this learning place clean and accessible to all young folks in the area. May God protect us on this journey,’ he wrote.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City striker has been out of English football since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The post Adebayor flaunts £18,000 Can-Am Spyder trike appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

