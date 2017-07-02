Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others ask students to snub Arabic studies classes

The General Overseers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; Deeper Life Church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi among others, have ordered Christian students across the country not to attend classes Arabic Studies. This comes amid reports that the […]

Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others ask students to snub Arabic studies classes

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

