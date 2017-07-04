Pages Navigation Menu

Adebule canvasses public servants’ support for Lagos transformation project

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday urged public servants to continue to exhibit high sense of responsibility, loyalty and commitment to duty, for the development of the state. Adebule made the call at the 2017 Public Service Week Celebration, organised by the State’s Office of the Head of Service. She urged […]

