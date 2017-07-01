Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Gold – Call On Me (Prod. By Pheelz)

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Still regarded as one of Nigeria’s most sensational afro-pop singers, YBNL affiliate act, Adekunle Gold shares a mid-tempo tropical tune titled “Call On Me“. The groovy tune which is off his forthcoming “About 30” albumwas produced by YBNL in-house producer, Pheelz (Mr Producer). This is one summer record you can’t help but vibe to. Get […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.