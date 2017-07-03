Adekunle Gold Mobbed By Fans At His #onenightstand Show In London (Photos)

The ‘Call on Me’ singer was high spirited at his #OneNightStand show held at O2 Academy Islington, London over the weekend. He thrilled his fans to the fullest with his top chart songs, and his female fans can’t just get enough of him. See more photos below. Source: Nairaland

The post Adekunle Gold Mobbed By Fans At His #onenightstand Show In London (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

