Adekunle Gold Mobbed By Fans At His #onenightstand Show In London (Photos)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The ‘Call on Me’ singer was high spirited at his #OneNightStand show held at O2 Academy Islington, London over the weekend. He thrilled his fans to the fullest with his top chart songs, and his female fans can’t just get enough of him. See more photos below. Source: Nairaland

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.