Adekunle Gold stuns in sold-out London show – Pulse Nigeria
|
Adekunle Gold stuns in sold-out London show
Pulse Nigeria
The singer serenaded fans with songs from his old album as well as a new hit titled 'Call on me'. Published: 01.07.2017; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail. search. Image. Adekunle Gold. Michael Tubes Creations. The Basement Gig sixth edition.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!