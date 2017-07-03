Adeleke University 2017/2018 UTME Admission Screening Form Out.

This is to inform candidates interested in admission of the Adeleke university that the institution through her management is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates to her 2017/2018 academic session degree programmes admission exercise. ABOUT ADELEKE UNIVERSITY. Adeleke University was chartered by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate …

The post Adeleke University 2017/2018 UTME Admission Screening Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

