Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeleke University 2017/2018 UTME Admission Screening Form Out.

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform candidates interested in admission  of the Adeleke university that the institution through her management is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates to her 2017/2018 academic session degree programmes admission exercise. ABOUT ADELEKE UNIVERSITY. Adeleke University was chartered by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate …

The post Adeleke University 2017/2018 UTME Admission Screening Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.