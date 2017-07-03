Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeleke University Annouced Convocation date and venue

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

 This is to notify the general public that the Authority of  Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State has announced the date, venue and time of its second convocation ceremony and thanksgiving service. The 3rd convocation of Adeleke University, Ede  will hold at the University main campus located at Loogun – Ogberin road, Ede between Saturday, July …

The post Adeleke University Annouced Convocation date and venue appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.