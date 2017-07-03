Adeleke University Annouced Convocation date and venue

This is to notify the general public that the Authority of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State has announced the date, venue and time of its second convocation ceremony and thanksgiving service. The 3rd convocation of Adeleke University, Ede will hold at the University main campus located at Loogun – Ogberin road, Ede between Saturday, July …

The post Adeleke University Annouced Convocation date and venue appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

