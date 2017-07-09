Pages Navigation Menu

Adeleke wins Osun-West By-Elections

Peoples Democratic Party candidate,Ademola Adeleke emerged winner  in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, on Saturday defeating  the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of  97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas. In Iwo Local Government Area, Adeleke had 12,547 votes as against Hussain’s 12,205. While in …

