Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W reacts

Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi has been casted for a new role in a Movie titled “MUNA”. She was pictured wielding a Samurai Sword. Her husband, Banky W lauded her while comparing her to Veteran Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie. Source: Instagram

The post Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W reacts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

