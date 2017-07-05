Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adewale Adeleke’s Comment On Wizkid’s Video Got Him Slammed By Fans

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Fans of music star, Wizkid, have dragged out Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke over the comment he left on Videowheels’ page, where Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ video was shared. Davido’s brother who called the video an ‘Old P’, was slammed by fans who accused him of being jealous of the StarBoy Record’s Boss. Source: Instagram

The post Adewale Adeleke’s Comment On Wizkid’s Video Got Him Slammed By Fans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.