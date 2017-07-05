Adewale Adeleke’s Comment On Wizkid’s Video Got Him Slammed By Fans

Fans of music star, Wizkid, have dragged out Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke over the comment he left on Videowheels’ page, where Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ video was shared. Davido’s brother who called the video an ‘Old P’, was slammed by fans who accused him of being jealous of the StarBoy Record’s Boss. Source: Instagram

The post Adewale Adeleke’s Comment On Wizkid’s Video Got Him Slammed By Fans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

