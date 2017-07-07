Pages Navigation Menu

Administrator lauds LASG on pension payment

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MR MUFUTAU Oyegunle, an insurance and pension administrator, has hailed Lagos State Government for prompt release of funds to pay pensions. Oyegunle made the commendation yesterday in Lagos on the heels of release of N684 million by the government for pensions. “According to Lagos State Pension Commission, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has released N684 million to […]

