Adorable photos of Seun Egbegbe bonding with his newborn daughter

Seun Egbegbe was in jail when his daughter, Adunola Egbegbewas born. He has met and bonded with her for the first time. Seun’s babymama, Oyenike Yusuf, shared a photo of the producer with their child saying she can’t wait for him to be back home soon. Read what she wrote below: Good to see you again …

The post Adorable photos of Seun Egbegbe bonding with his newborn daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

