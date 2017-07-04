AEDC, ZTE sign pact to distribute 30000 pre-paid meters – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
AEDC, ZTE sign pact to distribute 30000 pre-paid meters
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has on Tuesday signed a contract pact of $3.7 million with ZTE Nigerian LTD, for the supply of 30 000 pre-paid meters to ensure proper billing system, while ensuring greater transparency in energy …
AEDC to procure 30000 prepaid meters worth $3.7million
