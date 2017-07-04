AEDC, ZTE sign pact to distribute 30,000 pre-paid meters

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has on Tuesday signed a contract pact of $3.7 million‎ with ZTE Nigerian LTD, for the supply of 30 000 pre-paid meters to ensure proper billing system, while ensuring greater transparency in energy transactions with the consumers.

Ernest Mupwaya, the Managing director of AEDC, said at the contract signing ceremony in Abuja that the contract has made available 120 000 pre-paid meter targets for 2017 to customers under its services purview.

“The AEDC it would be recalled, had ‎earlier this year procured 30,000 pre-paid meters. Just last week, we procured another 60,000 with MOJEC metering company. If we we add today’s 30,000 procured from ZTE, it would be a total of 120 000 pre-paid meters. This brings it to a total of 120 000 meters and also sums up our yearly target of 120 000 pre-paid meters to customers,” The managing director said.

He stated further that ‎the metering of electricity consumers is at the core of privatisation, which aids transparency of payment on energy consumed by customers. He disclosed that the meters will be deployed to areas where enumeration has been carried out by the AEDC, prelude to metering.

Still on the economic benefits of proper billing system, Mupwaya said,”On the customer side, the meters measure the energy which the customer is consuming. As a result, the customer is able to read the units and how they are being depleted‎. Metering increases transparency because the customer knows what he is paying for. It also helps our balance-sheet, once it is not sabotaged.

“On the utility side, beyond just being a measuring instrument,‎ the meter helps the discos collect revenue. It improves cash flow, working capital, and it means that more improvement programmes can be accommodated, such as distribution of more transformers, more pre-paid meters, and training of our staff.”

Mupwaya revealed that the procured pre-paid meter cost is put at $3.7 million, and also there is a local component of N314 million to the installation and other related costs. The single phase supplied totaled 24 000,whereas the Three phase is 6000,making the total sum of 30 000‎

While reacting to electricity theft issues by some customers, he noted that AEDC has advanced discussions with the Ministry of Justice for proper investigations and possible prosecution of those involved. He added that it has remained a clog in the wheel of progress in distributing more meters,buying more transformers,and other key administrative issues.

In his response, ‎Fan Jian, the ZTE Managing director said, they have been in telecommunications sector in Nigeria for up to 17 years. He confirmed that the AEDC remains the highest customer they have among the discos while pledging more quality services and effective delivery.

The post AEDC, ZTE sign pact to distribute 30,000 pre-paid meters appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

