Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFC loans $28m to Tunisia’s Topic SA – Creamer Media’s Engineering News

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

AFC loans $28m to Tunisia's Topic SA
Creamer Media’s Engineering News
The Helm project is a low-cost development capital expenditure project covering an offshore area of 570 m2 in the Gulf of Hammamet, in northern Tunisia. Advertisement. The total estimated project cost is $157.5-million. The funding required to achieve
AFC pumps $28 million into Tunisian off-shore oil concessionAfrican Business Review
AFC to fund Tunisia's development of offshore oil concessionNews Ghana

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.