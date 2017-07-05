US blocks two teenage robotics teams from attending competition – Washington Post
Washington Post
US blocks two teenage robotics teams from attending competition
Washington Post
The United States has denied two teen robotics teams visas to attend an international robot-building competition this month in Washington. A First Global team from the West African nation of Gambia announced Tuesday that its five members were denied …
US Denies Visas for Gambian, Afghan Robotics Teams
US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens In Global Robotics Contest
Gambia: Adama Barrow Kicks, As US Denies Visa To Gambian School Robotics Team
