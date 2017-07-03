Afrexim signs $1bn loans with Dangote
The African Export Import (AFREXIM) Bank has signed a $1billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dangote Group of Companies at the 24th Annual General Meeting of the bank holding in Kigali, Rwanda. AFREXIM Bank’s president, Dr. Paul Oramah, said “the deal was part of the bank’s bid to expand businesses in Africa through disbursement […]
