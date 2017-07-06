Africa finally gets unique Internet Domain 25 years after World Wide Web launched

More than three decades after the first domain name was registered, and over 25 years after the World Wide Web launched, Africa finally has its own internet domain fully owned by Africa named ‘DotAfrica’, APA reports on Wednesday. This milestone was announced in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the 29th ordinary session of the African Union […]

The post Africa finally gets unique Internet Domain 25 years after World Wide Web launched appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

