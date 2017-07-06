After Dating “Exotical” Women, Nick Cannon’s New Girlfriend Called “Regular Black” — But She’s Not Having It – MadameNoire
|
MadameNoire
|
After Dating “Exotical” Women, Nick Cannon's New Girlfriend Called “Regular Black” — But She's Not Having It
MadameNoire
Nick Cannon is dating again, or that's pretty much the word on the street. The young woman who is said to be captivating Cannon is a familiar face. Lanisha Cole, 35, is a model known for her work on The Price is Right, Deal or No Deal and plenty of …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!