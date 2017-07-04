Lady Gaga Supports Ed Sheeran After He’s Targeted by Online Bullies – Billboard
|
Billboard
|
Lady Gaga Supports Ed Sheeran After He's Targeted by Online Bullies
Billboard
Lady Gaga has thrown her support behind Ed Sheeran after the British singer-songwriter revealed he had quit Twitter due to a constant stream of online abuse. Earlier this week, Sheeran told The Sun he'd step away from the social media platform and his …
Lady Gaga defends Ed Sheeran after her fans bullied him
Ed Sheeran seen for first time since quitting Twitter over trolls as he spends July 4 in New York City with girlfriend
Lady Gaga defends Ed Sheeran following his decision to quit Twitter over online abuse
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!