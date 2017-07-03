After Insulting Biafrans, Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Declares Her Intention To Run For Presidency In 2023 (Photo)
Daughter Of Former Oyo state Governor, Kemi Olunloyo made her intention known after she apologized to biafrans for withdrawing her support for them and also calling them dumb. While enjoying a well boiled corn, Kemi wrote;
“Today I announced my intention to run for the @NGRpresident in 2023. A grassroots restructuring campaign”
