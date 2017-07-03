Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After Insulting Biafrans, Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Declares Her Intention To Run For Presidency In 2023 (Photo)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Daughter Of Former Oyo state Governor, Kemi Olunloyo made her intention known after she apologized to biafrans for withdrawing her support for them and also calling them dumb. While enjoying a well boiled corn, Kemi wrote;

“Today I announced my intention to run for the @NGRpresident in 2023. A grassroots restructuring campaign”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post After Insulting Biafrans, Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Declares Her Intention To Run For Presidency In 2023 (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.