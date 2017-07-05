Pages Navigation Menu

Again, court restrains el-Rufai from sacking traditional rulers

HIGH COURT of Justice sitting ‎in Zaria, Kaduna State, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Governor Nasir El-rufai, the Attorney- General of Kaduna State, Jaafaru Ibrahim Sani (Commissioner, Kaduna Ministry of Local Government Affairs), Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Zazzau Emirate Council from sacking district heads. The court also restrained the […]

