Again, court restrains el-Rufai from sacking traditional rulers

HIGH COURT of Justice sitting ‎in Zaria, Kaduna State, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Governor Nasir El-rufai, the Attorney- General of Kaduna State, Jaafaru Ibrahim Sani (Commissioner, Kaduna Ministry of Local Government Affairs), Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Zazzau Emirate Council from sacking district heads. The court also restrained the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

