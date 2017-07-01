Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Again Gunmen break into Principal’s house, shoot, abduct wife

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted Mrs. Edith Moron, the wife of the Principal of Gbanrainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State, Mr. Moron Pereowei. The incident occurred about 2.03am on Friday in their residence at Azikoro Village, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state. The hoodlums said to be 12 in number, reportedly gained […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.