Again, Patience Jonathan petitions National Assembly

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Patience Jonathan, wife of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has asked the House of Representatives to call the security agencies to order. Gogo Bright, a lawmaker from Rivers state, presented the petition to the House on Thursday. Bright, while presenting the report, said because of the sacrifices her husband has done for the country, the house should […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

