Again, Patience Jonathan petitions National Assembly

Patience Jonathan, wife of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has asked the House of Representatives to call the security agencies to order. Gogo Bright, a lawmaker from Rivers state, presented the petition to the House on Thursday. Bright, while presenting the report, said because of the sacrifices her husband has done for the country, the house should […]

Again, Patience Jonathan petitions National Assembly

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

