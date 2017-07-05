Agent: Arda Turan Is Not Leaving Barcelona

Arda Turan’s representative has reiterated his client’s desire not to leave Barcelona, until he completes his contract in 2020.

The former Turkey international joined Barcelona in 2015, but has struggled to cement his spot in the starting XI.

Arsenal have been linked with his signature, but Ahmet Bulut insists Arda Turan is not leaving Camp Nou.

“Arda will stay at Barca,” Bulut told NTV Spor, reiterating a stance he took in June. “He has three years remaining on his contract.

“He will join the training camp due to start on July 12. There is nothing new regarding this.”

