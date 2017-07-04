AGF opposes bail for importers of 661 pump-action rifles
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday appealed to the Federal High Court in Lagos not to release a five-man gang who allegedly imported 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority. Defence counsel, Yakubu Galadima, Godwin Okaka, Olumide Oyewole and Adamu Ibrahim, had brought bail applications for […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
