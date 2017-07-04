Pages Navigation Menu

AGF opposes bail for importers of 661 pump-action rifles

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice​, Abubakar Malami, on Monday​ ​appealed to the Federal High Court in Lagos not to release a five-man gang who allegedly imported 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority. ​Defence counsel, Yakubu Galadima, Godwin Okaka, Olumide Oyewole and Adamu Ibrahim, ​had ​brought bail applications for […]

