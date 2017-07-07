Agip trains indigenous vendors, contractors on capacity development – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Agip trains indigenous vendors, contractors on capacity development
Guardian (blog)
To build business capacity, and strengthen its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC), a subsidiary of the Eni Group, said it had trained about 370 local vendors and over 150 indigenous contractors since 2016. The …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!