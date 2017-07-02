Agriculture: South Africa based group says Nigeria can feed Africa

The President of Arewa, South Africa, Mr Nimram Longbap-Longs, says Nigeria has the potential to feed herself and Africa, if the agricultural sector is harnessed. Longs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pietermaritzburg, Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, on Sunday that Nigeria was and is blessed with good land and weather for all year farming. He said some countries that lacked good weather and blessed with few land, were doing well in agriculture.

