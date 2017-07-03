Agusto upgrades Access Bank’s rating to Aa-

In its recent rating review of Access Bank Plc, foremost rating agency in Nigeria, Agusto & Co, has raised the Bank’s rating from “A+” to “Aa-”, with a stable outlook. The upgrade reflects Access Bank’s strong financial profile, resilient profitability levels and solid capital position. Agusto & Co also recognised Access Bank as an institution […]

Agusto upgrades Access Bank’s rating to Aa-

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

