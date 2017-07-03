Agusto Upgrades Access Bank’s Rating to Aa- – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Agusto Upgrades Access Bank's Rating to Aa-
THISDAY Newspapers
Foremost Nigerian rating agency, Agusto & Co. has raised Access Bank Plc's rating from “A+” to “Aa-”, with stable outlook, in its recent rating review of the bank. The upgrade reflected Access Bank's strong financial profile, resilient profitability …
Access Bank: Sustaining profitability as it deepens market penetration
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!