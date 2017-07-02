Agusto upgrades Access Bank’s rating to Aa-
In its recent rating review of Access Bank Plc, foremost rating agency in Nigeria, Agusto & Co, has raised the Bank’s rating from “A+” to “Aa-”, with a stable outlook.The upgrade reflects Access Bank’sstrong financial profile, resilient profitability levels and solid capital position. Agusto & Co also recognised Access Bank as an institution of very…
