Ahead Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Rohr combs Europe for Eagles

• Visits recuperating Leon Balogun, others

• Pinnick commends coach

By Joe Apu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr in his bid to have his best legs for the all-important Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier double header against Cameroon is combing Europe to ensure the availability of the big boys and avoid being left in the cold with rookies.

According to reports on owngoal.com, Coach Rohr began his trip in Germany to make a quick check on recuperating Mainz 05 Nigerian defender Leon Balogun. The 29 year old Balogun has been doing several individual drills with Bayern Munich and Germany World Cup winner Jerome Boateng, before hooking up with his team for pre season training.

Balogun was sorely missed in Nigeria’s last competitive game with the defence failing to keep out the South Africans who triumphed over Nigeria for the first time in a competitive game by beating the Eagles 2-0, and also handed Rohr his first loss as Eagles coach. He is expected to be fit and ready for the tie against Cameroon after overcoming the injury he suffered towards the end of last season, that saw him miss the last two Bundesliga game of his team as well as Nigeria’s engagement.

Also on Rohr’s radar is a visit to Chelsea where he is expected to meet with Antonio Conte on Wednesday with Vict‎or Moses’ availability top on the agenda.

The Eagles manager is expected to discuss with the Italian coach of the Premier League champions ‎on the early release of Victor Moses.

Moses has battled with fitness issues particularly for national team games, with the wingback missing the last game a 0-2 defeat suffered against South Africa due to surgery days after he was sent off in Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal.

Though, he is expected to be fit for the games against Cameroon but Rohr want his players to arrive camp early so that preparations can start in earnest for the tie in Uyo.

Another port of call for Rohr is Manchester City where Pep Guardiola will host to discuss the future of Kelechi Iheanacho at Manchester City.

Linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium Iheanacho is one of the players the Franco-German coach of the Super Eagles is counting on to beat Cameroon.

Rohr will like to know the prospect of playing time for the 20 year old if he remains at M‎an City at the end of the current transfer window, or if a move to one of the teams pushing for his signature will be beneficial for his career.

Already Leicester City are reportedly the book makers favourite to land the forward but West Ham are yet to give up on their chances, and report has it that they have agreed City’s option of a buy back clause in the deal for Iheanacho.

While Rohr is moving around Europe, the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick has commended him for the initiative.

“We want to qualify and we are working very hard to ensure we qualify in all competitions. I can tell you that we have not rested for one day since we lost to South Africa,” Pinnick said.

I have equally sacrificed so much because as a member of FIFA and CAF committees, I prioritise Eagles matches above them.

“Our focus is to ensure that we qualify Nigeria for both the Africa Nations and World Cups finals. As far as I am concerned, there is no course for alarm because Nigeria will definitely qualify.

“I can tell you authoritatively that our players are well gingered up. I speak to all of them almost on daily basis. I remember joking with two of our players in Abuja recently with my first vice president and they told us that they are ready to break their legs for that match that day. They assured us to go and sleep, that is the spirit and attitude of the players now.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

