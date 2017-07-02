Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahiara Catholic Diocese: Okorocha cautions waring factions, says Pope’s order must be obeyed

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has told Priests and Laity in Ahiara Mbaise Catholic Diocese to obey the Popes directives and accept Bishop Peter Okpaleke. Okorocha met with Priests and Laity at the weekend and explained to them the need to obey the directive of the Pope. The meeting was held at the headquarters of […]

Ahiara Catholic Diocese: Okorocha cautions waring factions, says Pope’s order must be obeyed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.